Firefighters rescue woman trapped under Gold Line train at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- A woman was trapped under a Gold Line light rail train at Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation by firefighters, officials said.

The incident occurred after 1 p.m. at the busy transportation hub at 800 North Alameda Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

About thirty minutes later, the LAFD reported that the woman had been freed from under the train car and was being assessed before being transported to a hospital.

The condition of the trapped individual, and how she became trapped under the train, were not immediately clear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
