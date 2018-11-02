Mount Baldy fire: Firefighters respond to small vegetation blaze in foothills above Claremont

Crews battle a brush fire within the Angeles National Forest off Mt. Baldy Road above the city of Claremont.

By ABC7.com staff
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a small vegetation fire Friday evening in the foothills above Claremont.

The quick-moving blaze had burned up to 20 acres as of 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Shinn and Mount Baldy roads, according to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Dunfee of the Angeles National Forest agency. The containment was 0 percent.

No injuries were reported and no structures were immediately threatened, fire officials said.

A water-dropping helicopter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Air Operations Section was assisting at the scene.
