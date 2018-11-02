MT BALDY: #SBCoFD on scene VEGETATION FIRE Shinn Rd / Mt Baldy Rd. 4-5 acres on the hillside. Heavy fuel with rapid rate of spread. Threat to National Forest (poss already on the forest). @LACOFD @Angeles_NF also responding. No Immed structure threat. BC119 is MtBaldy IC. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 3, 2018

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a small vegetation fire Friday evening in the foothills above Claremont.The quick-moving blaze had burned up to 20 acres as of 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Shinn and Mount Baldy roads, according to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Dunfee of the Angeles National Forest agency. The containment was 0 percent.No injuries were reported and no structures were immediately threatened, fire officials said.A water-dropping helicopter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Air Operations Section was assisting at the scene.