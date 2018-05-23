Ventura County firefighters urge preparedness with Thomas Fire in mind

EMBED </>More Videos

Ventura County firefighters are geared up for another dangerous fire season with the damaging Thomas Fire still fresh in their minds. (KABC)

By
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Tom Lanski with Ventura County Fire was out fighting the Thomas Fire when his own home burned near Ojai.

"We take a lot of pride in this county and our county is not used to seeing houses burn," said Lanski.

Lanski's family and animals got out safely in the middle of the night thanks to the Ready, Set, Go Program and Ventura County Alerts. At a public safety event Wednesday, Lanski urged everyone who lives in the county to prepare for the possibility of another destructive fire.

"Do evacuate when you get the mandatory evacuations, because I saw a lot of frightened people that night. Lots of people crying. Lots of terrified people and emotion in upper Ojai," Lanski said.

PHOTOS: Thomas Fire devastates Ventura County

In the aftermath of the Thomas Fire, which burned over 281,000 acres across two counties and destroyed 1,000 homes in Ventura County, officials hope residents prepare like never before.

"Now we enter into the seventh year of a severe drought. It hasn't changed. It's getting worse. Gov. Brown mentioned it in December when he was here visiting that this is our new normal. These wildfires are growing more significant. Our fire season is basically the entire year," said Ventura County Fire Department Chief Mark Lorenzen.

The department had their fire fighting tools on display at the event including goats to help with weed abatement, a water-dropping helicopter and ground crews at the ready. The Ventura county Fire Department is urging homeowners to maintain defensible space around their property, clearing dry brush.

"We ended up only losing one person that night and that was in a traffic accident. At the rate it spread through the towns we had, it should have been higher. But, thanks to the Ready, Set, Go Program and VC Alert system, I think we all did a great job," Lanski said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefireThomas Firefire safetyfirefightersSimi ValleyVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News