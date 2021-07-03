1.5 tons of illegal fireworks seized in Irwindale, 8 arrested, police say

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10855195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The man accused of stashing a cache of illegal fireworks and improvised explosives at a South Los Angeles home was released from jail on bond the day after an attempt by police to safely detonate the material resulted in a massive explosion that rocked the neighborhood and injured 17 people.