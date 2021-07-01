LAPD seizes 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from South LA home

By
5K pounds of illegal fireworks seized from South LA home

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department seized at least 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a South L.A. home Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they discovered the massive cache at a home near 27th and San Pedro streets after Newton Division officers received a tip.

LAPD says at least 5,000 pounds of fireworks and other homemade explosives were stored in the home, which is located in a residential neighborhood near an elementary school.

A bomb squad was called to the scene to secure and remove dozens of boxes filled with fireworks, which will be hauled away and destroyed with the help of Cal Fire. Other fireworks and homemade explosives will be destroyed on-site.

One man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested on suspicion of possessing fireworks and destructive devices and also on suspicion of child endangerment because two children were found at the home, police said.

LAPD says the fireworks had the potential of destroying multiple nearby homes if they went off, similar to a fireworks explosion at an Ontario home that killed two people in March.

No evacuations have been ordered for residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
