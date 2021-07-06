explosion

Toledo fireworks accident: 4 hurt in massive explosion at Ohio block party

Fireworks injuries 2021: Those hurt in Ohio expected to be OK, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police in Ohio said stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at a Fourth of July block party in Toledo.

Four people were hurt, but none of the injuries are life threatening, officials said.

FULL VIDEO: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4


EMBED More News Videos

Four people were hurt Sunday when stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at an Ohio block party, officials said.



Video captured by a neighbor shows people yelling and running for cover as the fireworks exploded in every direction Sunday night. At one point, the rental truck briefly caught fire.

RELATED: Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME

The truck had been packed with fireworks, and was parked on the street at the block party.

A fire department spokesman said they're investigating what ignited the explosions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioexplosionu.s. & worldfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Small explosion reported at Northridge commercial building
Underground explosion temporarily knocks out power near DTLA
4 injured, 2 unaccounted for after explosion rocks apartment complex
Video captures home explosion in NJ after flood prompts evacuation
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News