Five suspects arrested for stealing $18K worth of Apple products in Thousand Oaks

Five suspects were arrested Sunday after being accused of stealing $18,000 worth of smartphones and laptops from an Apple store in Thousand Oaks. (Thousand Oaks Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Five suspects were arrested Sunday after being accused of stealing $18,000 worth of smartphones and laptops from an Apple store in Thousand Oaks.

Thousand Oaks police said the incident occurred at approximately 3:17 p.m. when three suspects, all wearing hooded sweatshirts, entered the Apple store in Oaks Mall, and proceeded to steal several Apple iPhones and Apple laptops.

Two suspects were tackled by customers during the escape and detained until Thousand Oaks police arrived.

The third suspect was able to flee.

Minutes later after the robbery, a vehicle was stopped in Simi Valley for travelling at a high rate of speed.

A search of the vehicle discovered Apple iPhones police said was stolen from the Thousand Oaks Apple store and more Apple products stolen from another Apple store in Los Angeles.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under influence of a controlled substance, along with the two other passengers.

Police are now investigating both burglaries.
