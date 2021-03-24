Amid windy conditions, firefighters battle flames at Shadow Hills home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2370444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was seen at this home on La Tuna Canyon Road surrounded by flames.

SHADOW HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A home on a Shadow Hills hillside was fully engulfed in flames fanned by strong winds Tuesday night.Amid a wind advisory, firefighting efforts were focused on not letting the fire extend into the surrounding brush.The 3,000 square-foot home in the 8600 block of La Tuna Canyon Road was reported burning just before 8 p.m.The residents of the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.Water-dropping helicopters were focused on preventing the fire from spreading into surrounding brush while firefighters on the ground were working to put out the house fire.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.