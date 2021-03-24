Amid windy conditions, firefighters battle flames at Shadow Hills home

Amid a wind advisory, firefighting efforts were focused on not letting the fire extend into the surrounding brush.
The 3,000 square-foot home in the 8600 block of La Tuna Canyon Road was reported burning just before 8 p.m.
RELATED: Resident declines to evacuate during La Tuna Canyon Road brush fire
The residents of the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.
Water-dropping helicopters were focused on preventing the fire from spreading into surrounding brush while firefighters on the ground were working to put out the house fire.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.