Caught on video: 2 women, child rescued from floodwaters in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding hit the Inland Empire hard over the weekend, including one incident in which two women and a child had to be rescued from raging floodwaters in San Bernardino.

Dramatic video captured the rescue as it unfolded Sunday evening near the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 36th Street. The footage shows the water rising up to their knees as it rushed fast down the street.

The women were initially in a car screaming for help, but then tried to walk across the road when they got stuck.

Responding San Bernardino police officers were able to jump in and rescue them. Nobody was hurt.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department also responded to several swift water rescues on Sunday.

Elsewhere across the area, heavy rain flooded the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino.. All westbound lanes were closed for several hours but have since been reopened...

Nearby side streets were also flooded.Several drivers became stranded in the area of State Street and University Parkway. No major injuries were reported.