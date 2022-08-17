California power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday, asks for electricity conservation

So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The manager of California's power grid has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.

The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a statement, California ISO said:

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state tomorrow, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand."

During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.

In the hours before a Flex Alert takes effect, consumers are encouraged to take the following steps, which help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage:

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there's no need to do it later, when solar is not available

VIDEO: What's a Flex Alert?