Flex Alert issued for Wednesday due to above-normal temperatures

The California ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Sept. 8, from 4-9 p.m. due to above-normal temperatures and high energy demand in much of the state and West. Consumers urged to reduce energy use to protect grid reliability. Read the news release: https://t.co/5GTidydloT pic.twitter.com/L0VtWiicWp — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2021

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there's no need to do it later, when solar is not available

A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect Wednesday, Sept. 8, California ISO announced Tuesday.This means residents are asked to conserve as much electricity as possible from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to above-normal temperatures.Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.