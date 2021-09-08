heat wave

Flex Alert issued for Wednesday due to above-normal temperatures

A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect Wednesday, Sept. 8, California ISO announced Tuesday.

This means residents are asked to conserve as much electricity as possible from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to above-normal temperatures.

During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:
  • Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits
  • Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights


Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.

In the hours before a Flex Alert takes effect, consumers are encouraged to the following steps, which help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage:
  • Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat
  • If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant
  • Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
  • Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there's no need to do it later, when solar is not available


Go here for tips on how to prepare for the Flex Alert and for ways to help save energy.
