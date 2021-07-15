Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)

EMBED <>More Videos

Heartbreak Hotel: Flight 800, 25 Years Later

JAMAICA, Queens -- Twenty-five years ago this Saturday, TWA Flight 800 exploded just minutes after takeoff from New York's Kennedy Airport.

Some 230 lives were lost over the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island, and for the families of the victims, the Ramada Plaza JFK Hotel became the focus of their pain, grief and despair as they awaited word on their loved ones.

It became widely known as the Heartbreak Hotel.

WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger visits the haunting, abandoned time capsule of sorrow with relatives, including a Texas man, Joe Lychner, who publicly lived a personal hell, losing his wife and two daughters, before finding his strength and starting to fight.

Josh also returned to the hotel ruin with Heidi Snow Cinader, who lost her fiancé onboard Flight 800. She converted her tragedy into a calling to help others survive grief.

The gripping docuseries from WABC-TV, "Heartbreak Hotel: Flight 800, 25 Years Later," can be seen in three parts in the video player above. For an even better viewing experience, be sure to download this station's app on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV/Android TV to watch this docuseries on your television set.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center morichesjamaicadocumentaryaviationhistorydisasterplane crash
TOP STORIES
Video shows man falsely accused of stealing phone in Moreno Valley
LA County orders masks indoors again amid COVID spike
Mom speaks out after saving son, 5, from kidnappers in NYC
Masks advised indoors in Vegas again amid rising COVID cases
EDD's reinstated rule: What counts as looking for a job?
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
Cleanup of Venice boardwalk homeless encampments delayed
Show More
Convicted violent sexual predator could be moving to Antelope Valley
South LA fireworks explosion: Some residents file claims against city
Homeownership rates unequal across SoCal. Here's why that matters
Terrifying video shows tourists attacked in Bay Area carjacking
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
More TOP STORIES News