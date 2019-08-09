Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight

CHICAGO (KABC) -- A flight attendant who appeared to be intoxicated on a United Express flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana has been fired.

Video appears to show the sole flight attendant passed out, and a passenger said her speech was slurred and she was bumping into things.

The flight attendant, Julieanne March, faces charges of endangering passengers.

Two officers met her at the gate in South Bend. When asked which city she was in, she allegedly said "Chicago."

That United Express flight was operated by Air Wisconsin, who has since said she no longer works for them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drinkingalcoholflight attendantairplane
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
Orange County stabbing rampage: 3 deceased victims identified
VIDEO: Danny Trejo rushes in to rescue child in Sylmar car crash
Dodgers' Justin Turner helps kids hone baseball skills in Simi Valley
Sunland man dies trying to rescue neighbors from burning home
Arizona Iced Tea maker to launch cannabis-infused products
Micro-blading gone wrong: 2 women share their stories
Show More
The two things every Dodger fan should know
O.C. dad gathers signatures to limit alimony payments
La Habra sinkhole remains 6 months later
Authorities outline Monrovia kidnapping suspect's whereabouts; search continues for victim
Woman banned from theme park after cursing at Muslim woman
More TOP STORIES News