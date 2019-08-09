Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight

CHICAGO (KABC) -- A flight attendant who appeared to be intoxicated on a United Express flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana has been fired.Video appears to show the sole flight attendant passed out, and a passenger said her speech was slurred and she was bumping into things.The flight attendant, Julieanne March, faces charges of endangering passengers.Two officers met her at the gate in South Bend. When asked which city she was in, she allegedly said "Chicago."That United Express flight was operated by Air Wisconsin, who has since said she no longer works for them.