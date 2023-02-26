WATCH LIVE

Caught on video: Porsche driver stranded on flooded 5 Freeway during SoCal storm

Sunday, February 26, 2023 8:23PM
A powerful winter storm dumped heavy rainfall across Southern California, leaving some drivers stranded on flooded freeways.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A powerful winter storm dumped heavy rainfall across Southern California, leaving some drivers stranded on flooded freeways.

On Friday, as the storm was picking up, a part of the 5 Freeway was overcome by water. Video shows at least two cars stranded on the freeway near the Sheldon Drive exit in Sun Valley.

In the video, a man could be seen standing on top of his white Porsche. The man was said to be OK.

The person who recorded the video said the freeway looked like a lake.

