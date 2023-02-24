Cars stranded in flooded intersection near Hollywood Burbank airport as inbound planes fly overhead

An intersection near Hollywood Burbank Airport was flooded amid heavy rain, stranding several vehicles as inbound planes flew overhead.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An intersection near Hollywood Burbank Airport was flooded amid heavy rain early Friday afternoon, stranding several vehicles as inbound planes flew overhead.

Vanowen Street was closed at Vineland Avenue after the accumulation of rainwater effectively turned the intersection into a small lake.

At least four cars and a pickup truck were stranded in the rising water. Each vehicle was unoccupied after all drivers and passengers managed to get out to safety on their own, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A flatbed tow truck was seen on the other side of the yellow police tape that cordoned off the area.

Although a runway was located on the other side of a nearby fence, here were no immediate reports to airport operations.

Cajon Pass sees whiteout conditions; storm buries vehicles in snow in Lake Arrowhead

The North Hollywood intersection was just one of many that were closed due to flooding as a storm continued to dump rain, hail and snow across Southern California with an intensity not seen in decades.

Meanwhile, heavy snow in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County prompted an early morning closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine. The northbound roadway was closed at Parker Road in Castaic, and the southbound lanes were closed at Grapevine Road.

A blizzard warning -- the first issued in the area since 1989 -- took effect early Friday morning in the Los Angeles County mountains, and is scheduled remain in place until 4 p.m. Saturday.