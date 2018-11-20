Man admitted to sex at least 4 times with mini horse named Jackie G., sheriff's office says

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times

Warning: Graphic content
MARION COUNTY, Fla. --
A 21-year-old man from central Florida admitted to having sex with a relative's miniature horse when he was caught engaged in the act in a pasture, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office took Nicholas Anthony Sardo into custody on Monday in connection with the acts that allegedly took place in October.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness came forward and reported seeing Sardo engaged in the sexual act in a pasture with a male miniature horse named Jackie G., who belongs to one of the suspect's relatives.

The witness confronted Sardo about what happened and he admitted to the act, the sheriff's office said. Sardo also allegedly admitted to a detective about what happened, adding that he had sex with Jackie G. at least four times in a week.

The sheriff's office stated Sardo insisted that he wore a condom each time because "he didn't want to get a disease." He also allegedly told a detective "he knew he was wrong for what he did" and that "he was a sick man."

Sardo was charged with four counts of bestiality/sexual contact with an animal.

The sheriff's office did not specify whether the miniature horse sustained any injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexsex crimehorsesfloridau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
LIST: Sandbag distribution centers in LA, Ventura counties
Procession to be held for Gardena officer killed in motorcycle crash
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Man accused of stealing women's clothes from evacuated Thousand Oaks home
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department after arrest
Show More
Trump says no new punitive measures over murder of Khashoggi
Man claims SoCal Edison caused Woolsey Fire, files lawsuit
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Mourning 3 innocent victims
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
Thousands set to turn out for turkey giveaway in South LA
More News