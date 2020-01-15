Father arrested on child abuse charge after 14-year-old daughter installs Nest video camera in bedroom

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (KABC) -- A 14-year-old Florida girl who claimed for years that her father was abusive, but was never believed, needed a way to prove her allegations -- so she installed a camera in her bedroom.

The Nest camera captured difficult-to-watch scenes, allegedly showing the father -- identified as Damon Becnel -- abusing the family dogs, shoving and screaming at the girl and even head-butting her.

At one point, the man in the video is seen hitting the animal and holding an object to the dog's neck. An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office report identifies that object as a knife.

MORE: Woman's assault, kidnapping in front of stranger's Vegas home caught on doorbell camera
EMBED More News Videos

A man is now in custody after a doorbell camera captured a woman being chased, kicked in the face, and dragged into a car.


The teen then jumps on top of the man.

"Dad, stop!" the girl yells, crying.

Authorities arrested Becnel after the daughter took the videos to the Sheriff's Office as evidence.

He has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4. According to the report, Becnel is a prominent local business owner.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridachild abusecaught on videoteenagersurveillance camerafather chargedcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News