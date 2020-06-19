Man seen in 'disturbing' video yelling at Florida teens suspended from job as immigration employee

The video is certainly disturbing, and we are working to get all available information in considering what action, if any, may be appropriate for the agency to take. — USCIS (@USCIS) June 18, 2020

FLORIDA (KABC) -- An off-duty employee of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been placed on administrative leave after he was seen in a "disturbing" video confronting a group of teenagers in Florida in what is being described as a racially charged incident.The video captured over the weekend shows the white man accusing the group of trespassing in a housing development, appearing to directly confront one of the young girls, who is Black."You don't belong in this development," the man is heard saying in the video which has since gone viral.At one point, the girl says she is going to get her grandfather from a nearby house, following questions from the man about where they live.The Palm Beach Post reports that the verbal exchange started when the man followed the group of teens from his car. The group had been riding in a golf cart through the neighborhood.Despite pulling over to let him pass, the man in the video kept following them, even after they got off and started walking toward the girl's house, according to the news outlet. The girl's grandfather later filed a police report."USCIS holds its employees to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism regardless if they are on or off-duty," USCIS said in a tweet. "We are looking into the matter that has been reported in the press about this individual's off-duty behavior."The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is now investigating the incident and "does not condone the use of offensive and intimidating language," according to a statement from USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow.Edlow added that the employee's position at the agency is "administrative in nature" and he was "not responsible from adjudicating cases for immigration benefits or status."