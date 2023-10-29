California health officials urge proactive measures ahead of winter's expected viral onslaught

Winter is coming -- that's the warning coming from California health officials about the seasonal viruses that commonly strike our communities.

But this year is different because we have new weapons against these illnesses. Doctors want to make sure you take advantage of them.

Flu, RSV and our newest winter enemy: the viral descendants of the original COVID-19.

"We anticipate that it's going to go up again in the winter like it has every other winter," said California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon. He said when people gather inside for the holidays, that's when cases will rise.

So far, 4.6% of the overall state population has received the new seasonal single COVID shot. The data shows more vaccines are being distributed in affluent neighborhoods compared to lower socio-economic areas. Also, Aragon reports a disparity across different ethnic groups.

"You'll see that the Latino community is really lagging behind," he said.

COVID shots are now being offered commercially through health insurance, but free shots are available through the CDC'S Bridge Program and vaccine programs for children.

All the other vaccines including influenza are available to the youngest in our community.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age six months and up. Aragon says those 65 and older should ask their provider about high potency options. And the latest research reveals good news for people allergic to eggs.

"Even if you have an allergy to eggs, it's okay to get vaccinated," he said.

For the newest RSV vaccines, adults 60 and older should talk to their doctor about getting it as soon as it's available in their community. An approved monoclonal antibody immunization for infants and high risk toddlers is in high demand. If that's not available, Aragon said the best option is the RSV vaccine for pregnant women, which is given between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

"Vaccinate pregnant moms because you're able to protect two," he said.

Fall is the calm before the winter illness storm. Flu, COVID and RSV activity are at low levels, so Aragon says now is the time to take action.