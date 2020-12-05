101-year-old folklórico dancer honored with mural in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- "I couldn't believe it but then I realized it was me," said 101-year-old Alta Regalado.The longtime South Gate resident is the subject of a new 17 ft. by 30 ft. mural at Pan American Park in east Long Beach."It took us about a week and a few days to paint this mural," said artist Alva McNeal. "It was really important and inspiring for us to be able to paint this mural because older adults are not recognized as much in the community or the country."The mural was commissioned by SCAN Health Plan and the Arts Council for Long Beach."We often dismiss seniors as frail or vulnerable or no longer able to contribute or to be a burden," said Vice President of Member and Community Health Eve Gelb. "I think an image like this really defies that perception of seniors."Check out the mural at 5157 E Centralia St., Long Beach.