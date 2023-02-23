Fontana police have released body-cam footage of officers detaining four people after catching them in the act of sawing-off a catalytic converter from a car parked in a driveway.

Fontana police detain 4 after catching them in act of sawing-off catalytic converter from car

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were detained in Fontana after police caught them actively sawing-off a catalytic converter from a car parked in a driveway.

Just released body camera footage shows the police catching the suspects as they attempted to steal a catalytic converter. The recording then shows police detaining the suspects at gunpoint.

Police say they were patrolling the Southridge neighborhood when they witnessed the suspects stealing the sought after car part.

In all, police found five catalytic converters in the suspects' car.