Authorities investigating after man found dead on westbound 10 Freeway in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the 10 Freeway in Fontana, authorities said.

The man was found next to his vehicle on the westbound side of the freeway near Cherry Avenue at about 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The investigation prompted all westbound lanes to be temporarily shut down. All lanes later opened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
