Fontana police search for armed and dangerous shooting suspect who may be with 15-year-old daughter

The suspect is linked to a domestic violence incident in which a woman was shot and killed, police say.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a woman was shot and killed in an alleged domestic violence incident in Fontana Monday, and officers believe the man is with his 15-year-old daughter.

According to the Fontana Police Department, officers responded to the area near Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

Arriving officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

As the incident unfolded, police said Cypress Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution, though no injuries were reported.

WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

The suspect, who was identified as 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be with his daughter, 15-year-old Savanna Graziano, police said.

Officers say the suspect is driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California license plate number 44305G2.

The truck has an overland rack over the bed of the truck, according to police, and has a distinct "Pro-4X" and "animal" sticker on the rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.