Fontana police shoot, wound man who allegedly opened fire on officer

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police shot and wounded a man Friday night after he allegedly opened fire on officers during a foot pursuit, authorities said.Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. in the 11000 block of Sierra Avenue, the Fontana Police Department said in a statement.When they arrived at the location, officers found evidence of a shooting and learned that the suspect was last seen running into a neighborhood located south of Jurupa Avenue and east of Sierra Avenue, the news releasesaid.At about 11 p.m., an officer spotted a man who fit the description of the suspected shooter running from an easement south of the neighborhood onto Sierra Avenue."The officer ordered the subject to stop, but the person responded by firing multiple shots at the officer. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect in the hand area," police said.The suspect, identified as Paul Valenzuela, 37, with a last known address in Riverside, was taken to a hospital for treatment.Police said Valenzuela is a documented gang member and was found to be on parole for possession of drugs while in prison. Authorities also said he has multiple prior convictions for crimes including battery on a police officer, drug possession, robbery, firearm possession, terrorist threats and multiple violations of parole.No other injuries were reported.The shooting was being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Justice.