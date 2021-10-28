LA, San Diego food banks launch $2 million pilot program to distribute free menstrual products

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot program was announced on Wednesday that will deliver menstrual products to women in need."We know across the state that, in addition to the essentials like food and medicine, menstrual products are one of the top asked-for items," Assemblymember Cristina Garcia said in an interview. "So we want to make sure if you have your period, you have access to products."The $2 million pilot program will be conducted at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank to help distribute free menstrual products."While most of the products provided by the LA Regional Food Bank are food items, we also help distribute other goods," Michael Flood, the nonprofit's president and CEO, said in a statement. "Our Partner Agency Network and direct distribution programs allow us to provide other critical items, such as these menstrual products, to families throughout LA County, and this incredible funding will allow us to help far more people in our community."This comes after a new California law was passed earlier this month requiring all public schools to provide the products free in public restrooms.