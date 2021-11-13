food bank

Food banks feel pinch of inflation leading up to Thanksgiving

Rising cost of food prices, along with increased demand for services, has local food banks feeling the impact of inflation.
By
PASADENA (KABC) -- Local food banks that have been dealing with increased demand due to the pandemic are now face a new challenge: Rising prices are limiting the availability of popular food items this holiday season.

For those struggling to get by, food banks are a vital lifeline. With prices rising for almost everything these days, they are more important than ever.

"Before, you could go in and spend money and come out with a good amount. Now, everything's more. It's hard for people to survive," said Jason Lambert.

Inflation is spiking to the highest level in decades. With the holidays upon us, food banks are warning people they may have to make adjustments to their holiday plans.

Inflation in the U.S. is causing sticker shock for many consumers, which has some shoppers cutting back on their weekly trip to the grocery store.



"We have a note that this going out that this may not be a traditional Thanksgiving," said Tashera Taylor of the Foothill Unity Center in Pasadena.

Even with these higher prices, there is one bit of good news: food banks are not seeing a drop in donations.

"Fortunately on the donation side we're not seeing much disruption," said Michael Flood with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We do purchase anywhere from 10 to 15% of our food supply to fill the gaps."

Sooner or later everyone it seems feels the effects of sticker shock, and for those already struggling it is a feeling that hurts a lot more.

Prices of food, gas, cars and more are skyrocketing as the consumer price index soared 6.2% from a year ago.



