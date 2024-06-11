Los Angeles Regional Food Bank receives $75,000 donation from Amazon and Culver Studios

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank received a $75,000 donation from Amazon and Culver Studios.

The check was presented during a ceremony Monday at the food bank's City of Industry facility as part of ABC7's Feed SoCal campaign.

The event was personal for Amazon spokesperson David Ambroz, whose family was homeless during his youth.

"I'm here today because of food banks," he said. "I'm here today because of the free food my family received and because of generosity of people that I will never meet. I think of them as my occasional angels. I don't know them, but I'm so profoundly grateful for them. So to be in the positon today where I get to represent a company giving back on this issue is so meaningful to me."

Our next Feed SoCal event is on Friday, June 14, from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Stater Bros. Market on Whittier Boulevard in Whittier. You can stop by and drop off non-perishable foods that will help feed families in need all over Southern California.

You can also help by making a donation at abc7.com/feedsocal.