OC school district opens its 1st permanent food pantry for families, community members

For some families within the Anaheim Union School District who struggle to put food on the table, getting groceries just got a little easier.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- For some families within the Anaheim Union School District who struggle to put food on the table, getting groceries just got a little easier.

"If I need food and I don't have money to get food, I know I have a place to get it, so I know where I'll have my next meal," said Aiden Pastrano, a senior at Gilbert High School.

The school just opened the district's first permanent school food pantry.

"It's a variety of stuff, it's not just one thing. There's vegetables and there's fruit. So many options for you to take home," said student Kimberly Rosales.

The school partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County to make the "Gilbert Mercadito" possible. Currently, up to 150 families are able to pick up food once a week from the store-like pantry.

"Parents could pick up some food when they drop off their children. Students could pick up some food to take some home to their families," said Principal Jose Lara.

Students say the pantry alleviates the stress that some may feel. They're proud of how it will benefit those who need it most.

"Now that they know that we have provided healthy food and it's for free so they can be able to have something to eat... they're definitely going to come get the food," said junior Natalie Medina.

The food pantry will be open twice a week and it's open to the community. The district now hopes the model for the pantry will be expanded to other schools in the district.