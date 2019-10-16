Food & Drink

Eyewitness This: Robot-powered food trucks expected to hit L.A. streets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fleet of food trucks powered by robots could be serving food in Los Angeles soon.

Ono Food Co. launched what they say is the world's first mobile restaurant powered by robotic technology.

The food trucks will offer smoothies that can be prepared within one minute and sell for less than $6. It's unclear when the robotic trucks will hit the streets, but the company's website says the revolutionary dining concept is expected sometime this fall.

Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleslos angeles countyeyewitness thisbusinessfoodtechnologyrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
40 detained after police raid illegal gambling location in Long Beach
Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire ahead of threatening strong winds
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to address homeless crisis
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in West LA, police say
Good Samaritans help save driver from burning car in Riverside
'Wheel of Fortune' player describes 'loveless marriage' in intro
Show More
Saddle Ridge Fire: Teachers, parents hold rally to speak out against LAUSD's handling of fire
Missing Sylmar family found at Mexico border
6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines
Teacher wears 'Columbus was a murderer' sweatshirt at school
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
More TOP STORIES News