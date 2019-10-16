Eyewitness This: Robot-powered food trucks expected to hit L.A. streets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fleet of food trucks powered by robots could be serving food in Los Angeles soon.Ono Food Co. launched what they say is the world's first mobile restaurant powered by robotic technology.The food trucks will offer smoothies that can be prepared within one minute and sell for less than $6. It's unclear when the robotic trucks will hit the streets, but the company's website says the revolutionary dining concept is expected sometime this fall.