Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween

The Halloween-themed drink at Applebee's is available all month long and it only costs a buck!

Applebee's is hoping to get people in the Halloween spirit with a $1 Zombie Cocktail through the month of October.

The restaurant chain says its drink of the month features a mind-blowing mix of rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and even some gummy brains.

If the Zombie Cocktail isn't the treat you're looking for, you can always go for the 50-cent house margaritas every Wednesday in October.

The month of October is also when the restaurant kicks off Wingtoberfest, featuring all-you-can-eat wings, including boneless or bone-in, for $12.99. The deal also comes with unlimited fries.
