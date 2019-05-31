Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry's announces CBD-infused ice cream could be coming soon if FDA allows CBD in food, beverages

Ben & Jerry's says a CBD-infused ice cream could be coming soon if the FDA allows CBD to be added to food and beverages.

The FDA currently prohibits adding cannabidiol to food and beverages.

"We are open to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it's legalized at the federal level," the company said in a press release.

CBD is sold legally in other forms, but unlike marijuana products, it does not cause people to get high. It comes from the cannabis plant hemp.

Ben & Jerry's has submitted a comment in support of legalization. The public comment period for the FDA runs through July 2, 2019. Comments can be made online.

Ben & Jerry's wants to use sustainably-sourced CBD from its home state of Vermont.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvermontwashington d.c.fdacannabis watchfooddrugice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News