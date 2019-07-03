Blue Bell says it found tub of ice cream licked in viral video

Lufkin Police Department released a surveillance camera image of the person believed to have licked a carton of ice cream and returned it to a store freezer.

LUFKIN, Texas -- While the hunt continues for the woman who licked a carton of Blue Bell ice cream and placed it back in a store freezer, company officials say they've tracked down where the viral video took place.On Wednesday, the Brenham-based company posted on its website that the the compromised product was at a Walmart store in Lufkin, Texas. In a statement, Blue Bell said:Late Wednesday afternoon, Lufkin PD released a surveillance camera image of the person they believe licked the carton.The video of the woman licking the top of the filled carton surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.In a statement on its website immediately following the posting, Blue Bell said concerned customers should notice any tampering, because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tightly to the carton with a natural seal.