BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list

There's no shortage of great places to eat in Southern California, and BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle in Los Angeles made the top five in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants to eat in the country.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
BROKEN MOUTH is a little Hawaiian restaurant in L.A.'s Fashion District. The owner, Timothy Lee, opened the restaurant 15 months ago and was surprised to hear his place was among the top five in the list of 100 restaurants.

He heard it first from Eyewitness News.

"I can't even believe it. I mean, I never would've thought that we would have won something like that, you know. It's very humbling and so blessed to know that this is where we are," Lee said.

Wills Reid, a former contestant on ABC's "Bachelorette," is a BROKEN MOUTH regular. One of his favorite dishes is the spam musubi.

About 20 restaurants in the Southern California area made the list. Click here to view them all.

Watch Kimi Evans' full report in the video above.
