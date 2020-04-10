Coronavirus

Central California farm workers practice social distancing as they continue work in fields

By
FIREBAUGH, Calif. -- Farm laborers in Central California's San Joaquin Valley fields and orchards continued to help keep the country's food supply moving.

Valley farmers taking COVID-19 precautions maintained their safety is a priority. The need to keep families fed makes agriculture an essential service.

Local grower Joe Del Bosque set up a portable hand-washing station for his workers. He explained, "We're taking a lot of measures to get people to wash their hands, stay clean, keep their social distancing."

MORE: Central California restaurants deliver burritos to hundreds of farm workers
A couple of South Valley Mexican restaurants woke up bright and early Tuesday morning to feed those who feed us.


Workers picking asparagus on Del Bosque's farm near Firebaugh practiced social distancing by spreading out 10 feet away from each other.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said during this uncertain time, it's important farmers are educated on what steps need to be taken to protect workers.

Jacobsen said growers were taking "extra precautions - covering of the face, making sure there's extra hand washing going on throughout the day, really trying to limit contact, not just during the actual work hours but also during breaks and lunch hours."

Del Bosque said his workers were eager to get back into the fields after the rain. He added no one has told him they did not want to work at this time though many have questions. "It's obviously making everybody nervous."
It can be difficult to spread out and work on a farm but it's an area farmers have to consider.

MORE: Relief fund set up to help farm workers and their families amid COVID-19 pandemic
A pandemic relief fund has been set up to help keep field workers' families healthy as they work to put food on our table amid the coronavirus crisis.


Jacobsen said, "Ag just doesn't shut down but at the same time we want to make sure our employees remain healthy throughout this whole ordeal."

As spring moves towards summer, more crops will come into season.

Growers said it's important they keep their workers healthy so families can continue to enjoy fresh produce.

MORE: California woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
Tammy Howe says she did everything right, yet still fell victim and became infected with the coronavirus.

food & drinkcentral californiasocial distancingcoronavirusagriculturecoronavirus pandemicfarming
