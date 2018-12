The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 slices of free cheesecake starting Wednesday!The sweet deal is in celebration of the restaurant's 40th anniversary.To pull off the "Day of 40,000 Slices," The Cheesecake Factory is partnering with Door Dash.Customers can order their free slice through the app using promo code "FREESLICE" at checkout.And if this deal wasn't sweet enough, Door Dash is offering free delivery on all Cheesecake Factory delivery orders from Dec. 5-11.