Chipotle offering nurses BOGO deal Tuesday

Chipotle is offering all nurses a special offer on Tuesday, June 4: a buy-one-get-one-free deal for all entrees.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.

The deal is valid in all locations in the United States and Canada.

"We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle. "We're inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation."

