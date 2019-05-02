Food & Drink

Cinco de Mayo 2019 free and discounted food and drinks

What better way to enjoy a holiday than to take advantage of free and discounted food and drink. Several national chains are offering Cinco de Mayo specials and freebies. Here's a list.



Baja Fresh
Join the Club Baja mailing list and get a free taco just for signing up. The freebies don't stop there, as you'll also get a special treat on your birthday.

They're also celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a buy two, get one free taco deal.

Applebee's
Applebee's is celebrating the month of May by offering its "Dollarita" all month long.



Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Enjoy $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles all day.

Chuy's
Party at Chuy's with three days of festivities, starting Friday, May 3 and going through Sunday, May 5.



Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's is running several "Cinco de Moe's" promotions on various days. On May 5, the first 50 people in the door get a free shirt.

On The Border
Enjoy $5 margaritas on May 5.

Pappasito's Cantina
On May 5, join the all-day Cinco de Mayo Fajitas & Margaritas celebration. While supplies last, grab a commemorative keepsake glass when you order a Reserva Rita.





Taco Cabana
Follow your favorite location on Facebook as they post new offers each day leading up to May 5. The restaurants will offer all-day, all-weekend happy hour from May 4-6. Sign up for the email list and get a free small quesadilla for joining.

Tijuana Flats
Become a Flathead and get a free Trio just for joining. Also as part of their "It's A Flats Fiesta" promotion, get a beer and a taco for $5.

