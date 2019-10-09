Food & Drink

Native corn species, quality of tortillas in danger of disappearing, experts say

It's Hispanic Heritage Month and it's fitting that there is a renewed effort to save a symbol of Mexican culture: the corn tortilla.

Experts say that native corn species and the quality of tortillas is in danger of disappearing, and with it, all the rich flavors and history involved.

Scientists are blaming it on a reliance for genetically modified or engineered corn, which makes up 92% of the corn planted in the United States.
