Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Helpful tips to keep your frozen food fresh amid the stay-at-home order

By
With everyone spending more time at home cooking, here are some tips to help keep your food fresh for longer in the freezer.

First, everything from the back comes to the front of your refrigerator. Most likely, the food in the back may go bad first since it's hidden so, bring it to the front of the freezer so you don't forget it's there or what it is.

MORE: Here's how to preserve groceries longer
Experts say now is the time to use our freezers.


Then, label all of your packaged food or food placed in containers. This will help everyone recognize what it is when needed.

Next, get rid of ice packs that you don't need. Ice packs tend to take up room; keep only a few.

Also, it's helpful to divide food up in portions before freezing, this avoids de-thawing too much food at once and having it go to waste.

MORE: Understanding how food-expiration dates work
As we all buy extra food to stay at home, here are some tips about how "best by," "use by" and "sell by" dates work and how long perishables can really last.


Last, consider getting containers that have built-in portion control sections. This style of containers help when storing food, such as herbs and veggies.

Watch Lori Corbin's report above for more tips on which foods are freezable and which ones are not.
More TOP STORIES News