Cracker Barrel opening Rialto location

The new Cracker Barrel location in Victorville opened on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Continuing its expansion efforts into California, Cracker Barrel plans to open a new restaurant in Rialto next spring.

The old-fashioned Southern-style country store and restaurant opened its first California location in Victorville earlier this year.

It is also opening sites in Sacramento and Santa Maria.

The Rialto location will be at 1080 West Renaissance Parkway and it is expected to open in April 2019.

It is planned as a 10,000 square foot building with capacity for up to 180 customers.

The restaurant is also looking to hire more than 175 full- and part-time employees.

A groundbreaking ceremony with restaurant executives and local officials is scheduled for Thursday of this week.
