EMBED >More News Videos A Chicago food justice organization found a new way to provide fresh produce to the city's most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- While many grocers were caught off guard at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, community supported agriculture farms saw a spike in sales and curiosity. The Abundant Table in Camarillo is a 10-year-old organic farm that was created by students from Cal State Channel Islands. Their goal was to create pesticide-free farming while encouraging the understanding that growing food can be a joy.Along with offering a wide range of seasonal produce boxes to the community, they have ongoing education workshops and opportunities for people to come and pick their own produce on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. See the video above for more information.