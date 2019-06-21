Food & Drink

Dairy Queen offers free ice cream to kick off first day of summer

The first day of summer is Friday, June 21!

Dairy Queen is celebrating the new season with a free small ice cream cone with any purchase.

At participating locations, customers can choose from a regular vanilla cone, chocolate dipped or Orange Dreamsicle, their newest flavored dip.

To get the free cone, participants must download the app and select the coupon. The coupon will only be available Friday on the app.

According to Dairy Queen, the free soft serve cones will be available while supplies last. The company said cones are limited to one per customer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksummerfree foodfree stuffice creamconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News