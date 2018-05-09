CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Doctor offers no-nonsense guide to eating with new book

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Mark Hyman's book "Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?" supports a simple diet with produce, healthy fats and organic proteins. (KABC)

By
There is confusion when it comes to food.

Many health experts tout a variety of diets: Low fat, ketogenic, even intermittent fasting.

No wonder consumers are scratching their heads.

"We're all confused. And there's competing information from the media, the scientist, from the government, from the food industry."

Dr. Mark Hyman says things could be a lot simpler, if we would just eat real food.

"I always say if it was grown from a plant, eat it. If it was made in a plant don't eat it. If God made it, eat it. If man made it, leave it. If it comes from a box, a package, a can, probably not good for you," Hyman said.

There's a lot more advice in his book called "Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?" Another suggestion: Pile on the produce, healthy fats and protein from animals that are sustainably grown or are organic.

While that may mean paying more, eating a proper portion in combination with complex carbohydrates pays off in the long run. He cites statistics that it costs about $1.50 more a day to eat really healthy, but with a much better outcome in the long run.

"You pay now or you pay later, right? For medications, disability and chronic disease is very expensive," Hyman said.

However, we might have to work at it.

"You have to make food. You have to learn how to cook and I think we are underestimating our ability to do the things right," Hyman said.

Since Americans overconsume sugar and starch, he says no to grains.

Hyman is not a fan of oatmeal as by itself it's high on the glycemic index. He would prefer you have protein and fat to start your day.

But if you are a fan of oatmeal, then power it up. With some antioxidant-packed fruit, a good fat source and yes, some are even adding a little protein to the mix.

He says when you think about it, what you eat can affect others.

"I think people vote with their fork every day, three times, and it matters. For their health, for the health of the planet, it matters for the health of our nation. And it's something you have control over and a lot of things we don't," Hyman said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood coachCircle of Healthhealthhealthy recipeseducationlifestylefood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News