Doctor offers no-nonsense guide to eating with new book

There is confusion when it comes to food.
Many health experts tout a variety of diets: Low fat, ketogenic, even intermittent fasting.
No wonder consumers are scratching their heads.
"We're all confused. And there's competing information from the media, the scientist, from the government, from the food industry."
Dr. Mark Hyman says things could be a lot simpler, if we would just eat real food.
"I always say if it was grown from a plant, eat it. If it was made in a plant don't eat it. If God made it, eat it. If man made it, leave it. If it comes from a box, a package, a can, probably not good for you," Hyman said.
There's a lot more advice in his book called "Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?" Another suggestion: Pile on the produce, healthy fats and protein from animals that are sustainably grown or are organic.
While that may mean paying more, eating a proper portion in combination with complex carbohydrates pays off in the long run. He cites statistics that it costs about $1.50 more a day to eat really healthy, but with a much better outcome in the long run.
"You pay now or you pay later, right? For medications, disability and chronic disease is very expensive," Hyman said.
However, we might have to work at it.
"You have to make food. You have to learn how to cook and I think we are underestimating our ability to do the things right," Hyman said.
Since Americans overconsume sugar and starch, he says no to grains.
Hyman is not a fan of oatmeal as by itself it's high on the glycemic index. He would prefer you have protein and fat to start your day.
But if you are a fan of oatmeal, then power it up. With some antioxidant-packed fruit, a good fat source and yes, some are even adding a little protein to the mix.
He says when you think about it, what you eat can affect others.
"I think people vote with their fork every day, three times, and it matters. For their health, for the health of the planet, it matters for the health of our nation. And it's something you have control over and a lot of things we don't," Hyman said.
Doctor offers no-nonsense guide to eating with new book
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
More Circle of Health
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News