Chick-fil-A offers free food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.
