Eye on L.A. goes on a vegan foodie adventure

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Eye on L.A. host, Tina Malave is taking you on a vegan adventure, visiting some of the best plant-based businesses, restaurants and cafés that L.A. has to offer. There is no shortage of foods, flavors or fun, as Tina explores what it's like when meatless Monday becomes an everyday thing.Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita is a beautiful sanctuary for animals that, for one reason or another, need a forever home. Cows, horses, chickens, pigs and turkeys are just some of the sweet creatures living out their lives here, surrounded by love and affection. Just 40 miles north of Los Angeles, The Gentle Barn is open to the public on Sundays and available for special events and outings during the week.15825 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91390On any given Sunday you can follow the sounds of African drums to Leimert Park in South L.A. and ultimately to Baba's Vegan Café. Pastries, stews, raw plates and veggie patties are all on the menu. The whole idea behind this pop up café, is to get good, healthy vegan food to neighborhoods often saturated with unhealthy options.The free HappyCow app puts the plant-based world at your fingertips. It's a direct line to a network of vegan and vegetarian restaurants and stores. Whether you're trying to find a vegan meal in your neighborhood or halfway around the world, HappyCow can take you there. Your smart phone just got a little smarter and a lot more helpful.West Hollywood's Pura Vita is making culinary history as the very first, 100% all vegan Italian restaurant and wine bar in the United States. The menu is classic Italian, from Carbonara and lasagna to meat balls and Caprese salad. This is legitimately the kind of food that Italian grandmothers make.8274 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046In 2016, Disneyland fan and vegan, Lisa Beesley started a blog and an Instagram page called, "Happiest Vegan on Earth." It was a way for her to compile all the vegan options available in the Disneyland parks and resorts in one place. Whether you're looking for quick vegan snacks, a full meal or a vegan version of the popular character breakfasts, the Happiest Vegan lets us in on her favorite dishes, including many "secret" off-menu vegan items!Instagram: @happiestveganonearthVegan food with a Cuban twist is what you'll find at Equelecuá Cuban Vegan Café in Inglewood. The first all vegan Cuban restaurant on the planet is serving up traditional, down home Cuban comfort food. Yes vegans, you can now have your fill of Arroz con Pollo, croquettas and Ropa Vieja! The black beans and the Cuban sandwich, known as El Cubanaso, are not to be missed.1120 West Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301Tradition Vietnamese and Chinese flavors will keep your taste buds happy when you visit u Lacin Downtown Los Angeles. Everything is plant-based, vegan and a complete celebration of herbs and spices. Order your choice of either cooked or raw dishes and dive in. It's all delicious and designed to lead you in a heart healthy direction.Downtown location: 710 West 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012Fountain Valley Location: 16563 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708Vegan food hits the road in the Chicana Vegana food truck. Asada fries, burritos, nachos, burgers and tacos, it's all the food you love. California inspired, Mexican America cooking at its best. A taste of Cali, with a girl power, super hero vibe!For true vegan variety, The Vegan Joint in the Palms area of West LA is the spot. From pancakes and drum sticks to pumpkin curry, the menu is filled with foods and flavors of all types, but Thai vegan is the real specialty. With three locations in the greater Los Angeles area, enjoying a healthier vegan cuisine is easier than ever.West LA location: 10438 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034Woodland Hills location: 20855 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364DTLA location: 707 E 10th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA