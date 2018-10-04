A government study has found that one in three adults in the United States eats fast food every day.That's about 85 million people.It's the first federal study to look at how often adults eat fast food.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based the study on a survey of about 10,000 adults over four years.Higher-income families ate fast food more often than lower-income families, and African-Americans ate it more than other racial or ethnic groups.Health officials say too much high-calorie fast food can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other health problems.