Hardee's testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box' with stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries

Starting tomorrow, Hardee's is serving up flavors of the season with our Thanksgiving in a Box! Try our signature chicken tenders with sage and herb stuffing breading, sweet potato fries and fried green beans! Available only in Jacksonville, Florida! pic.twitter.com/D568oKo6r7 — Hardee's (@Hardees) November 12, 2019

Our Thanksgiving in a Box is available now through 12/3 at the below locations in Jacksonville, Florida.

873 Lane Ave S.

6852 Wilson Ave.

8040 Normandy Blvd.

6680 Commonwealth Ave pic.twitter.com/tfQPShymex — Hardee's (@Hardees) November 15, 2019

Hardee's may be starting a new practice of adding seasonal meals to its menu.The fast-food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called "Thanksgiving in a Box."It's a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors.It includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans and chicken gravy.Hardee's is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.The chain is testing "Thanksgiving in a Box" at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through December 3 while supplies last.It costs $6.99.