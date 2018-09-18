FOOD & DRINK

Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant with Chef Roy Choi now open in Hollywood

SoCal fans of Flamin' Hot Cheetos will now be able to enjoy the spicy cheese puffs in ways they've never thought of, and it's all thanks to world-renowned Chef Roy Choi.

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The three-day spicy extravaganza is called the Flamin' Hot Spot, where all the food uses Cheetos in some manner.

The three-day spicy extravaganza is called the Flamin' Hot Spot, where all the food uses Cheetos in some manner.

The temporary eatery is open from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at 1835 N. Cahuenga Blvd.


Choi is the man behind all of the creations, which include the Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings, XXtra Flamin' Hot Rice Bowl, Hot Cheetos Burrito and even pancakes and desserts. To really get your mouth watering, the menu also has Flamin' Hot Elotes, described as a classic street corn buttered and covered in White Cheddar and Flamin' Hot Puffs and topped with even more Cheetos.


Choi said they're tapping into the hottest trend around - literally.

"Everything about spiciness and challenges and everybody upping their game on things -- that is fairly new, and a lot of people have been using it, but they're using it more as like a garnish. We tried to really look at it like, 'How do we use it as the full ingredient?'" he explained.

It seemed fans of the Flamin' snack food wasted no time claiming their spots, because all of the reservations are booked. The spots sold in under an hour.

To learn more about the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spot -- including some of its mouthwatering recipes -- visit www.cheetosflaminhotspot.com.

