LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Good news, cocktail lovers: Long Beach's first distillery has opened its doors.
Portuguese Bend, located in downtown Long Beach, pays homage to the Prohibition Era in Southern California.
"Portuguese Bend is actually a cove here in Southern California," said co-owner, Brenda Rivera. "We named the distillery after Portuguese Bend because during prohibition, rum runners would hide and dock their spirits."
Portuguese Bend distills vodka, gin and rum, and eventually, whiskey.
"Everything that's distilled here in-house is grain to glass," said co-owner and self-proclaimed spirit tsar, Simon Haxton. "We start from raw ingredients. We want to make sure we utilize the grains that are made here in California."
In addition to a full bar and restaurant, the distillery will offer tastings, classes and bottles of their house spirits for sale.
Portuguese Bend is located at 300 The Promenade North, Long Beach, CA. For more information, check out their website.
A look inside Long Beach's first distillery, Portuguese Bend
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News