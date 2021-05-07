Food & Drink

Hershey recalls chocolate shell topping, may contain almonds

EMBED <>More Videos

Hershey issues recall over chocolate shell topping

The Hershey Company is voluntarily recalling a particular lot of its chocolate shell topping.

The company says the bottles were incorrectly filled with heath shell topping which is made with almonds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds are at risk if they consume the product.

If you bought Hershey's chocolate shell topping after April 15, and still have some, you should check your bottle to see if it's included in this recall.

You're eligible for a refund.

It would have the lot code 25jsas1.

Hershey says it has contacted all retailers that received the affected product and asked them to remove it from store shelves immediately.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallnutritionhersheychocolate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer begins application for full FDA approval of COVID vaccine
Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Los Feliz
Venice boardwalk now a huge homeless encampment
Beverly Hills PD arrests masked burglary suspect
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards
Video shows violent SF bus stop stabbing of 2 Asian women
Show More
Family struggling to contact survivor of San Diego boat wreck
4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
After LA County move to yellow tier, businesses expand capacity
Anthony Avalos case: DA Gascón takes death penalty off table
SoCal native Victor Glover reflects on history-making space mission
More TOP STORIES News